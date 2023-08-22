Blue Jays picked seventh in preseason poll, ready to hit it

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown High School tennis coach John Ness kept things short and sweet when talking about the 2023 season.

"We've got a good core of guys again this year and four solid seniors who are going to lead us," Ness said.

Ness and the Blue Jays began practices on Aug. 14. On Friday, the Jays will see their first action of the year with Minot's Round Robin Tournament. The tourney is slated to be held at Hammond Park. As of Aug. 21, the tournament start time is still to be determined.

Minot is the two-time defending WDA champion and the West Region Tournament champion. The Magicians were picked first in the preseason coaches' poll while Legacy picked up the No. 2 spot. Jamestown was picked seventh. There are seven tennis teams that compete in the WDA.

"They'll compete hard," Ness said of his team. "There are a couple of strong teams out West but we expect to be in the mix at the end as long as we are playing our best tennis come postseason time."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays lost their No. 1 in Mason Lunzman and other varsity contributors like Max Fronk and Kane Schmidt.

The losses don't seem to phase Ness.

"We are doing a pretty good job at reloading," Ness said. "We have a few seventh graders who came out. I have six new guys and the kids who are coming in have had a little bit of time to play actually, they are not brand new to the sport.

"That's really nice to see," he said. "Our tennis people around town have been busy this summer with lessons and helping out little kids and it's going to pay off for us down the road here."

The Jays finished last year at 0-6 in conference and 2-15 overall. The Jays failed to make it to the state tournament as a team but did send Lunzman and Kai Backen and Luke LeFevre in the individual singles and doubles tournaments , respectively.

MORE BLUE JAYS COVERAGE







"The success that they have had is inspiring the younger kids and I see it this year in Luke and Kai — they are even more hungry this year," Ness said. Also, they've all grown a couple of inches so things are looking up."

Camron Andersen, Adam Sortland, Braxton Burkett and Grady Anderson are looking to be the four others who will nab a varsity, singles spot

Burkett, a second-year team member and soon-to-be freshman, has been one who has put in time during the summer. Burkett has grown up around the sport. His father, Brock, recently took over the JHS girls tennis team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Braxton Burkett has really come on strong," Ness said. "He put in a ton of time over the summer via tournaments or just hitting by himself down at the courts. You can really tell that he is coming into his own. There is no reason why, in a couple of years, he'd be at the top of North Dakota tennis."

While Burkett has a few more seasons left to prove himself, Anderson, one of the team's four seniors, has only until mid-October before his prep tennis career is over.

Anderson has been playing tennis since eighth grade but has only been able to play three of the last five seasons.

"I was out my sophomore and junior years due to stress fractures I acquired in my shins," Anderson said. "It made it tough to play more than one match in a day and got to the point where it was hard to play at all. I really missed it. Being out was tough — I went to matches and cheered on the team which made me miss it even more."

While one might think a hip injury sustained over the 2022 wrestling season may slow Anderson down, Ness said the senior's athleticism makes it look like he has hardly missed any time on the court.

"It’s definitely hard coming back with the intense practice schedule," Anderson said. "I knew I was going to be sore but I’ve found ways to manage the pain. I’ve been out for a while so I am still getting back into the swing of things, but we’ve been drilling the basics so that has been really helpful to my return."

While Anderson's skills still need some work, he — and the rest of the Blue Jays — are ready to go

"I was motivated to come back because of the tight-knit group of seniors and Coach Ness, and my love for the sport," Anderson said. "I started when Coach Ness was new to the coaching staff and we’ve all gotten to be really close with him over the years we’ve been involved with Jamestown Tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Coach) has been really awesome and I wanted to experience another year of tennis with our tennis family," he said. "I knew I’d have a blast because we’re all such good friends and we respect Ness greatly. I’m very excited to be back and have high hopes for what we will accomplish this year. Roll Jays!"