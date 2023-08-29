LaMoure/LM getting athletes back, will look 'different' this season

LAMOURE, N.D. — Max Musland's junior football season didn't go quite the way he expected.

In reality, it didn't really go at all for the soon-to-be LaMoure/Litchville-Marion senior.

"I tore my PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) during the first game of State Legion baseball in Garrison at the end of July last year," Musland said. "The doctors said I couldn’t play because my PCL was attached by a thread, and if I hurt it more it would not grow back on its own. It was definitely different not being able to play a whole season."

Things are back to normal for Musland, but there will still be an element of "different" over in LaMoure this fall.

LaMoure/LM has been a dominating factor in 9-man football the past few seasons. Since 2020, the Loboes have gone 32-2. In 2021, the Loboes took home the program's first state championship since 1991.

But then you graduate 12 seniors who had been contributing for three straight seasons.

"We're kind of excited for a new stage or a new step in the Loboe football history," LLM head coach Andy DelaBarre said. "We've had a really good four-year run with some seniors who just graduated so we have a new face to the team.

"It's the same body and same mind, it's just going to be a different look with the new players we have filling in," he said. "We're excited, we had a two-day camp and got our first look at things before fall camp in August."

LaMoure/LM kicked off the season on Aug. 3 and opened up the year with a road tilt at Milnor on Aug. 18.

"I think we have a good group that is very dedicated and working hard to develop their bodies to be the best athletes they can be," DelaBarre said. "Our tradition has been that we have multi-sport athletes and I think that helps too. They are competitors all year-round, they are always competing and putting themselves in positions where they have to overcome and win and that definitely translates into football season."

LaMoure/LM's Gunner Thielges tucks the ball and runs during the 2022 9-man football season. Thielges will be one of the main offensive threats for LaMoure/LM this season. Contributed / Karen Thielges

Musland is one of those athletes.

The soon-to-be senior said competing in other sports like basketball and baseball has helped with his confidence after sustaining the injury to his knee but added that it still involved a lot of training to become competition ready.

Musland said he usually trains for around three hours per day and also incorporates speed workouts into his week twice a week.

"My goal for this year is to be as good as I can be wherever the coaches want me and help our team win a lot of football games," Musland said. "I think that my biggest motivation for me playing football is that it is my last year. After this year I will never be able to play football again, so I might as well make the most of it."

The results of his training are — evidently — readily apparent.

"He's really in good shape," DelaBarre said of Musland. "He's strong, he's fast, so we're excited to have the pads back on him this season. The more you physically train your body as you grow, the better it will be for you."

But no one man does a championship-hopeful team make.

"I definitely expect us to go and win state just like every other year," Musland said. "Everyone thinks that we will be bad this year because we lost a lot of great players but we have a lot of good athletes replacing them.

"We are going to have a couple of good athletes this year such as Gunner Thielges, he will be able to do everything," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if he scores four touchdowns a game. Our coaches are also a big threat because of their experience and also our playbook. We also have a ton of plays we can run at any time."

Musland will line up with fellow seniors Blaise Isaacson and Ryder Wendel. DelaBarre said the Loboes are expecting to see anywhere from 20 to 25 kids out this season.

"There's a lot of unknown but it's not a bad unknown, it's a good unknown," DelaBarre said. "These kids can take us as far as they want to, we'll just see how it all plays out."