More Opportunities: Prairie Rose Swim Club booming this year

JAMESTOWN — Last year, Ben Smith welcomed 25 swimmers to the pool as a part of the newly established Prairie Rose Club.

This year, he's doubled the number.

"We have over 50 members in our club which is awesome for our second year," Smith said. "We have elementary school kids, middle and high school kids, college athletes, masters and triathletes."

The Prairie Rose Swim Club was established in the summer of 2022 to offer competitive swimmers of all ages and also offers a Master's program for adults.

Smith said the club's two governing boards are USA Swimming and Masters Swimming and the two have helped Smith establish the club. The PRO swim team practices and competes in the summer and the winter. During the summer, most members of the club train Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Jamestown High School pool.

Masters swimmers train from 6-7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

"We have some college-aged athletes who train with us also," Smith said. "We have such a wide range of abilities and (the swim club) gives everyone a place to train. There are different training groups and every group has a different focus. It's just really fun to see a variety of people in the water."

The swim club isn't just for training, members of the team also compete in competitions. The next completion on the schedule this month is the State Meet July 21-23.

The last time the PRO swimmers swam at State, it went pretty well.

Prairie Rose Swim Club's higher-level swimmers finish up their warm-up session on July 10, 2023. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

"This last winter we went to the State meet and then we also had four boys: Teddy Solensky, Caleb and Kaden Fabian and Zach Hanson, qualify for Speedo Sectionals," Smith said. "This year's sectionals were in West Fargo and it was right after the state high school swim meet so they were still feeling pretty good. They did really well and it was a great experience for sure."

Solensky, a former all-stater for the Jamestown High School swim team, has committed to continue swimming in college at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota which means he had to find some way to stay in shape.

"I’ve been swimming with PRO since it started, and I’ve really enjoyed the opportunities that it provides," Solensky said. "I really appreciate the ability to swim in the off-season, and PRO provides that as well. (Also) the coaches have a very wide range of knowledge, from how to coach beginners, to college athletes, to Masters swimmers."

University of Jamestown head swimming and diving coach Craig Mallory, JHS assistant coach Bridget Helmick and JHS program alums, Noah Haglund and Delani Finck all bring experience and encouragement to the pool deck. Between the five coaches, Smith said there is 47 years' worth of coaching experience. Not all of the coaches attend every session but usually, there is a combination of at least three to help guide and train all of the levels.

"It's not swimming lessons but as long as you have swimming experience and feel comfortable in the water, you can join," Smith said. "It's been really fun. We just want to keep growing and offer great opportunities for our community."

