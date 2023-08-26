More than 800 runners compete Saturday, Jays have top-20 finishers

JAMESTOWN — Thousands of people were at Jamestown's Parkhurst Recreation Area on Saturday.

That's not an exaggeration.

"We had 891 runners registered," Jamestown High School head cross-country coach Ken Gardner said. "I am sure some didn't run or didn't get on the bus this morning but we still had a lot of bodies."

Gardner and the JHS cross-country team hosted the 891 varsity, junior varsity and middle school runners at the 2023 ORRignals cross-country meet on Aug. 26. There were 16 Class A and 19 Class B teams that competed in the meet.

"That's a pretty tough meet right there," Gardner said. "It was a good start."

It was a busy Saturday for Gardner.

"We're glad to have the University of Jamestown cross-country team here — they kind of help us at the finish line and a few other places here and there," Gardner said. "The new cross-country and track and field director was our starter today so that helps."

While Gardner is usually in charge of timing the Blue Jays and making sure his athletes are properly warmed up and cooled down, on Saturday he was kind of the coach of 35 different teams.

"My coaching staff — I had one assigned as the coach of the team today because the other two — one is at the finish line and I am all over the place," Gardner said. "Whatever needs to be done — I am always getting asked questions and whatever else."

Three runners jostle for positions during the 2023 ORRiginals Cross-Country Meet. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

Gardner has been out of Parkhurst and Pipestem Dam Area for most of the month of August. Prior to overseeing the ORRignals meet, he was helping to manicure the course for the Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race which was held at Pipestem on Aug. 19. The season-opening cross-country meet also required Gardner to spend time out at the course raking and mowing trails.

"It's a busy time," Gardner said. "The goal is to keep developing the course little by little and make improvements where we can and try to make this the best course we can. It seems like it has paid off because we have the state meet here for the next seven years."

The 2023 Class A State Meet is scheduled to be held at Parkhurst on Oct. 28 but the Blue Jays have some developing to do before that race rolls around.

"They've run, but they haven't raced," Gardner said. "This being their first race — today was pretty taxing for them but it was a good way to start the season and now that we have this first race under our belt, we — and everybody else can build on it."

The Blue Jays began practices on Aug. 14. Jamestown has 35 runners on its roster. The team's next meet is scheduled for Friday in Wahpeton.

Blue Jay sophomore Layna Hoffer was the top finisher for the Blue Jays' girls team on Saturday. Hoffer has been an All-WDA and All-State runner the past two seasons.

"She's never one who comes out of the gate guns blazing — she'll kind of work her way into the season," Gardner said of Hoffer. "She'll gradually improve, improve and improve. She's done that the last couple of years and that's kind of her way of working and that's fine.

"This summer she's put in more work than she has in the past so that's good," he said.

For the boys, Jack Schauer and Sam Anteau were the top finishers at ORRiginals. Final results were not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press. Full results can be found online at athletic.net.

"Those two work well together," Gardner said. "They do the work. They put in the time. I could have predicted that they would be top-20 and they came through."

Here's hoping the rest of the season goes as smoothly as the Jays' season opener.

"We've had it be 90 degrees and 85% humidity at this meet sometimes," Gardner said. "Thankfully it was not like that today. It was a good day to start the year."

