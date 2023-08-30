Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Alexis Schneider succeeding as WR

NAPOLEON, N.D. — Since she was in fifth grade, Alexis Schneider has been playing football with her brothers and friends.

“I started playing because my brothers (Tucker) wanted to play,” Schneider said. “I thought it would be really cool and I ended up starting and that changed my life. It was really really fun and I’m so glad I did it.”

This year, the Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter product is in her sixth year playing football. Imperials head coach Kelly McCleary said Schneider is the first girl he’s had on his team since he’s been the head coach.

“We don’t consider her the girl on team or anything I guess,” McCleary said. “She’s gonna be another one of the people on the team I should say. We don’t think about it that way. We just want the best players we have on the field.”

Throughout her time in the program, McCleary said he has seen Schneider grow a tremendous amount.

“Personality-wise, she’s pretty much always been the same,” McCleary said. “She’s always the person in the front of the line. She takes charge in a lot of the conditioning drills and she always wants to get better. She’s committed to knowing everything about football, to be as good as she can be. I mean as far as growth, she’s gotten bigger over the years but mentally she’s always had that attitude.”

Through the first two games of the season, Schneider has four receptions for 47 yards as a wide receiver and three tackles as a free safety. Schneider said she loves playing wide receiver.

Despite having multiple touchdowns at the junior varsity level, Schneider has yet to get one at the varsity level. If it is up to her though she will get her first one when the Imperials face off against Linton/HMB-S-Z at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

“I just gotta work my butt off and try my best,” Schneider said. “If I do catch the ball, I just gotta use my agility and my speed and just fly by people and maybe get in the end zone. That would be really cool.”

Schneider is believed to be one of eight girls playing football in the state. Schneider said she still runs into issues because of her gender. Schneider specifically felt targeted during the Imperials' Aug. 25 game against South Border.

“This last game, every kickoff they would kick it to me every single time and also when I did get a few catches, they would try to hit me as hard as they could. But it went OK.”

Schneider is also a back-to-back state champion wrestler. She said the skills are transferable from one sport to the other. Schneider said she works on her family’s farm and lifts weights in order to get better at both sports.

“It builds my mental toughness being able to wrestle and going back to football,” Schneider said. “It shows me how to tackle, wrestling you do a lot of leg things and for football when you tackle you go for the legs. It’s helped me be a better tackler and taught me to be tougher overall.”

On the North Dakota High School Activities Association roster, Schneider is listed at 5 foot, 6 inches and 120 pounds, which is tied for the second shortest and tied for the lightest on the team.

“She doesn’t let that bother her. She’s gonna go play as hard as she can. Like I said, size isn’t always gonna be an issue for her. Her thing is she knows how to get open and she knows how to catch the ball. So, she’s gonna take whatever she can get.”

Schneider is not the only member of her family currently on the Imperials squad as her younger brother, Bryce, is a freshman on the team. Schneider said the two practice the sport on Sundays on the farm, which helps their relationship.

“I think it motivates him to push himself harder, being able to see me work hard,” Schneider said. “He can just use me as an example to push him harder to grow better and just grow in the sports of football and wrestling.”

Schneider said she hopes to serve as an inspiration for other girls to follow their dreams.

“I would tell them to chase after their dream and if you want to play, go play, don’t let others tell you what to do,” Schneider said. “If you want to play football and you love it just go out and do it.”