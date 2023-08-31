New Rockford-Sheyenne football program to co-op with Maddock

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — After more than 20 years in the football coaching profession, Elliott Belquist probably thought he had seen it all.

Then 2023 came around.

Belquist and the 9-man New Rockford-Sheyenne football team are co-oping with Benson County in the 2023 season. The cooperation is the first one in the program's history.

"We've never done something like this before," Belquist said. "It was a little nerve-wracking thinking about it but it's been good and a smooth transition so far."

The Rockets kicked off practices on Aug. 3 and had its first of nine games on Aug. 18 at North Star.

So how do you prepare a football team to be game-ready in 15 days?

"It's a lot of reps," Belquist said. "You've got to get things installed early on. Hopefully, they've been doing stuff in the offseason for conditioning so we don't have to worry about that so much but we are going to try and do as many reps as possible so we can be ready for that first game."

Connor Knatterud is one who has been putting in those reps.

Knatterud, a soon-to-be senior at New Rockford, has been slotted as one of the Rockets' main running backs most of his high school career but due to an unfortunate hit last September, he had to sit out most of his junior season with a severe concussion.

New Rockford-Sheyenne's Connor Knatterud (12) will be a major contributor for the Rockets this season. Nathan Price / New Rockford Transcript

"It was hard having to watch the team play without me," Knatterud said. "It hurt because I really love playing football with those guys. I actually had a couple of other injured teammates that I stood on the sidelines with. I’m pleased with how some of our younger guys stepped up and played."

Knatterud didn't play the rest of his junior season but as soon as he cleared concussion protocol, he was back training with Belquist.

"I have put a lot of time in during the offseason lifting weights and staying in shape which plays a big role at the start of the season," Knatterud said. "My workouts are a little out of the ordinary because we do not have a big facility like Fargo would. I usually go to our local gym and lift weights, then when I’m done with that I will go run on some treadmills with Coach Belquist. So he is right there with me while I train all offseason."

Knatterud is slated to be back at the running back position which is where he has played most of his football career.

"My first year of football (in third grade) I had a coach compliment how fast I could run," Knatterud said. "Except he phrased it like this, 'It is like his legs are not even touching the ground because of how fast they are moving.' That made me think I was the fastest kid on earth."

While Knatterud has been a front-runner for the leading rusher role, there are still some questions to be answered for the Rockets.

"We've got some figuring out to do of different positions and where everyone will play," Belquist said. "The last couple of years we have been a young team so we've been rebuilding but now Maddock has joined us and they have brought over around 12 kids. They've got a lot of juniors and seniors and that's kind of where we are short so it was a perfect fit. We're looking forward to a good year."

New Rockford-Sheyenne only lost two seniors to graduation but the added challenge for Belquist has been those Maddock athletes as he is still learning their strengths and figuring out where they would be best served on the field.

"We'll be able to build some depth this year which is something that we've never done," Belquist said. "I don't think I've ever had more than 25 kids. "Some kids will be playing just one way and we'll be able to play a lot of fresh kids on special teams so it'll be fun to play a lot of kids. That's never really happened before.

"We're excited," he said. "We really enjoy the kids that we got from Maddock and we're excited to have some more bodies."