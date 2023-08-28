Oakes feels good defensively, has holes to fill on offense

OAKES, N.D. — For the first couple of weeks of August, Greg Dobitz might as well camp out at Oakes High School.

"It's a busy time," said Dobitz, Oakes High School head football coach. "We practice right away in the morning for a couple of hours and then we watch some film from our practice and then we have meetings with our players and go over the film — it's a lot of time but the kids and our coaching staff does a good job of getting ready and preparing for the season. "

The Tornadoes are coming off a stellar 9-2 finish last year. The squad finished the regular season at 8-1 and then in the first round of playoffs, Oakes dominated Thompson 34-15. Unfortunately for Dobitz's crew, the 2022 season came to a close the next week when Hillsboro trounced the Tornadoes 20-0 in the Class B 11-man state quarterfinals. Oakes had four seniors selected to the Class B 11-man All-State team last season.

Dobitz and the Tornadoes' first official practice was on Aug. 3 and then a mere 15 days later, the Tornadoes opened the year hosting Region 1 rival, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm on Aug. 18. Oakes will also face teams like Kindred, Hillsboro, Northern Cass and 2022 state runners-up Central Cass all during the regular season.

Oakes' Blayson Dolney picks up some yards during the 2022 football season. Dolney will be one of Oakes' key returners this season. Contributed / Monica Jo Ptacek

"Our region presents a lot of challenges," Dobitz said. "There are a lot of really good, well-coached football programs so it will be a challenging schedule."

Preparation for the challenging schedule has already started.

"We do strength and speed training four days a week in the mornings," Dobitz said. "We have a dedicated group that comes and the guys that are coming are getting better.

"We lost a lot of seniors who were major contributors last year but we feel pretty good about the guys we have coming back and we have an exciting group of freshmen joining us this year," he said. "Defensively we feel really good about where we are going to be with our linebackers, our defensive backs but offensively, we've got some major holes we have to fill right away."

Marcus Garza, Mario Garza and Brogan Roney are expected to be back for another go-around at protecting the ball on defense. On offense, the Garza brothers could be a threat on the ground while Roney is someone to be watched at tight end. Trey Skoglund, a multi-time all-region selection and standout rusher for the Tornadoes, will also be back in the mix.

With those spots filled, Dobitz has turned his attention to the most obvious hole on the field.

In 2021, he chose Xavier Vossler to fill Garrett Meehl's shoes and now, he's looking for just the right someone to take over Vossler's role as the starting signal caller.

While he is still weighing his options, Dobitz said senior Blayson Dolney could be a part of the starting quarterback conversation. If Dolney is not selected, he will likely line up at receiver or safety.

"From the first practice, we just have to continue to get better," Dobitz said. "Our program has set a standard for how we work and how we prepare, so these guys are going to have to meet that standard. The juniors and seniors are going to have to make sure that the freshmen and sophomores are learning how to do that and get better every day. We want to compete for a playoff spot and hopefully, we can win the games we're supposed to win. We're excited to get going for sure."

