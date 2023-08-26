Pearce Parks notches five touchdowns, Blue Jays drop first game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Right away, the biggest difference at Cushman Field Friday night was the number of reps.

Friday marked Grand Forks Red River's second game of the 2023 campaign. The Roughriders defeated Williston 24-20 on Aug. 18.

The Jamestown High School football team, on the other hand, hadn't seen a game field since Nov. 11, 2022.

A few too many penalties and miscues hindered the Blue Jays and helped the Roughriders establish a 21-0 lead over the defending Class A State champions in the first half of play.

The host team's lead held and the Roughriders defeated the Jays 33-28 to move to 2-0 on the year.

The Jays will be back in action next Friday at Jamestown's Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium hosting Turtle Mountain. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"We were rusty," Jamestown head coach Bill Nelson said of his team's performance in Grand Forks. "We didn't play with any emotion, we didn't play with any aggression and they did. We didn't play good football in the first half, Kudos to them, they played good football."

It was a tough loss, but like Nelson said:

"It's the first game of the year."

The Blue Jays started to find their rhythm in the second quarter when first-year starting quarterback Ryan Kallenbach connected with Tyson Jorissen for a 9-yard touchdown strike to make it a 21-7 football game heading into the break.

Red River controlled the third quarter, scoring yet again with 5:12 left on the clock, but the Roughriders made a mistake in the fourth — they let up on the gas.

"We challenged the kids at halftime," Nelson said. "We wanted to see some kids step up as leaders.

"In the second half, we started to work on making one positive play at a time and stacking some things together — it's an amazing thing when you start playing football the way it's supposed to be played," he said. "Good things were happening. We played a lot better, but Red River ended up making a couple more plays than we did."

Early in the fourth, Kallenbach put on the wheels and scampered for 43 yards to earn the Jays' first points of the second half and make it a 27-14 ball game.

Kallenbach's third touchdown of the evening was a 39-yarder aired out to Nate Walz while his final score was a quarterback sneak up the middle to tie the affair at 27 points apiece.

Senior kicker Sara Sletto gave the Jays their first lead of the night with just over a minute left in regulation. Sletto was 3-for-3 in terms of extra points.

It was an awesome comeback — it just wasn't enough.

With 1:08 left on the clock, Red River's quarterback Pearce Parks marched his team downfield and connected with Zach Ohelke on a jump ball to seal the deal 33-28. Parks was credited with five touchdowns.

"Losing sucks," Nelson said. "But it's OK. The kids showed their resilience and how much they care about this phenomenal game.

"We have a lot of little things to fix and we will fix them," he said. "We'll get better because of this."