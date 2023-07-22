Ready, set, bike: Community Bike Ride to be held next week

JAMESTOWN — Diane Crowston noticed something a few months ago when traversing the streets of Jamestown via her electric bike.

She realized that Jamestown — for all its many charms — is not exactly conducive to her bike riding habits, so she's doing something about it.

"The Bike Advocacy Group started with some people who are all retired and like to ride bikes," Crowston said. "John and Sue Greenwood, Frank and Judy White — we all had E-bikes and started riding around town and soon realized that it is hard to get to certain parts of town on bikes.

"So John and Frank started contacting people to see if we wanted to meet to see what we could do to make it easier to get around Jamestown or create new paths," she said. "We all kind of looked at Minnesota and saw all of these wonderful, paved bike paths, and North Dakota is just behind other states in things like that."

The Jamestown Bike Riding Advocacy Group is a mixture of community members who all share the pastime of bike riding whether for leisure or for competitive sport. The group was officially established in early May and has begun to meet to talk about member priorities when it comes to biking in the city of Jamestown.

"Some people do more off-roading and wanted to connect places to go longer distances and after talking we started to realize that this wasn't something that we could just do on our own because building bike paths is very expensive and you need permission from the Department of Transportation to city parks, to Stutsman County parks and the city engineers," Crowston said.

"We've learned a lot along the way," she continued. "We realized that when we started looking at grants that all of them were through agencies like park boards, the Department of Public Health so after that we kind of looking at what we could do short term."

Crowston said part of the group, headed up by John Greenwood, has started to draw up a map of all the existing bike paths to post so people have a better idea of connection points and distances.

"Also," Crowston said, "it just seemed like there aren't as many people riding bikes so we wanted to do something to encourage families to get out and ride bikes so that's how the community bike rides started."

The idea of community bike rides is a credit to City Council member David Steele, who is a long-distance biker himself. After Steele explained his idea to the group, a few members approached the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission to see if a partnership would be possible.

"We have a lot of connections with people in the community being that our parks and facilities are being used by the general public and community members," said Boya Quichocho, Two Rivers Activity Center facility manager. "They have seen how other groups in town have paved the way for their interests and hobbies so they came to us and we have a community bike fleet which kind of ties into what they are trying to promote which is a healthy and active lifestyle."

The Community Bike Fleet consists of an enclosed trailer and 30 adjustable hybrid bicycles for youngsters and adults that people can ride free of charge. The Jamestown Community Foundation awarded a grant to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation/TRAC for the project.

The Community Bike Fleet offers 30 adjustable bikes to both adults and kids. Contributed / Boya Quichocho, Two Rivers Activity Center

"We got involved and thought this would be a great way to not only promote this interest or hobby and connect it to the resources that we have in town already," Quichocho said. "We are happy to pair up and utilize our resources — the bike fleet and our parks — and give it a go."

As of July 19, there are three free community bike rides scheduled this summer. The first is scheduled for July 25. While it is a free event, interested parties are asked to register via the Jamestown Parks and Recreation website at jamestownparksandrec.com so there is an accurate head count. Riders will be asked to sign a waiver in case of an accident.

Interested parties are free to bring their own bikes and helmets but the Bike Fleet will be available for those in need of a bike. Check-in and Bike Fleet checkout are scheduled for 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Crowston said there will be a route overview. Riders will then depart from TRAC at 6:40 p.m. and will ride to Solien-Denault Park. Once they arrive at the park, they will split into two groups — one for families with young children or more inexperienced riders and one for more seasoned riders who have a hankering for a longer ride.

"Most of the rides aren't going to be longer than 20 or 30 minutes," Quichocho said. "This is really just to expose them and give them the opportunity to see how they can connect different parts of the community — different neighborhoods and trails and stuff like that."

The bike ride is scheduled to conclude by 7:30 p.m.

The final two rides of the summer are slated for Aug. 1 at Meidinger Park and Aug. 15 at McElroy Park.

"It's a free event so there really isn't anything stopping anyone from coming out and joining us," Quichocho said. "I think these community bike rides will help all age groups see that our community does have great places to ride bikes and generate interest for future projects down the road."