'Running makes me happy': Norah Entzi headed to Black Hills State

EDGELEY, N.D. — Norah Entzi is moving six hours away from Edgeley but she still won't be able to get away from Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier head track and field coach Jon Schiele.

"No matter what I will always hear Coach Schiele yelling at me to run faster on the second lap of my 800," Entzi said with a laugh.

This week, Entzi, an EKM Class of 2023 grad, is headed to Black Hills State University where she has committed to compete in cross-country and track and field. The Class B standout committed to BHSU in December of 2022.

"Running makes me happy," Entzi said. "I wake up and I think about my run for that day. I still have so many goals I want to achieve and wonder what I can do running at the collegiate level."

While she was a part of the Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier girls basketball program for six years and helped lead the team to the 2023 Class B State Basketball Tournament, Entzi is the first kid in her family to not commit to playing basketball at the collegiate level. Her brother, Connor, played at University of Jamestown and Valley City State University while her sister, Katie, played for Northern State University.

"My junior year is when I started thinking about running in college," Entzi said. "The summer after is when coaches started reaching out to me. I went on four visits during the fall of my senior year. I always had Black Hills State in the back of my mind. My grandparents live in Rapid City and I just love the area. The idea of being able to run there always seemed like a dream to me. After my visit, I left campus with the feeling that I could be very happy there.

"My family is a basketball family, (but) running happened to be my own thing that I could excel at," she said. "My family was very excited for me. My mom grew up in the Black Hills so she was happy to hear that I am going to live down there for a while. My whole family has been so supportive and I wouldn’t have achieved anything without them."

Entzi's running journey began in middle school.

"I went out for track my seventh grade year," Entzi said. "I started with running 100s, 200s and 400s and participating in the long jump. Those were clearly not the events I was meant to run in — to be honest, I disliked track so much my first year but Coach Schiele saw something in my 400 meter, so he encouraged me to run the 800 meter my eighth grade year."

Schiele knew what he was talking about.

"Long story short, I absolutely loved (the 800)," Entzi said. "Emmy Huber, my distance coach, and her son, Isaac, encouraged me to join cross country my freshmen year, telling me that it would greatly improve my 800 time. I didn’t know at the time how much I would end up enjoying XC."

Entzi's enjoyment of the sport is probably somewhat affected by the fact that she is pretty darn good at it.

In the 2020 season, Entzi finished second at the Class B State Cross-Country Meet with a time of 19 minutes, 11.3 seconds, which still stands as her personal record for a 5,000-meter course.

"The feeling I get after a run is amazing," Entzi said. "I love the runner's high. During a run is when I get a chance to think and let go of everything else going on. I really enjoy racing because I have a very competitive nature."

While her times increased slightly over the next two seasons, Entzi has kept competing.

As a junior, she finished fifth out of 263 runners at the state meet, crossing the line 0.70 seconds shy of 20 minutes flat. Last fall, Entzi finished out her prep cross-country career with a 10th-place finish at State. She finished with a time of 20 minutes, 21 seconds.

Since her senior season wrapped, Entzi has been weightlifting twice a week and running six days a week for a whopping total of about 40 miles a week.

"I like that running isn’t easy," Entzi said. "Overcoming adversity is a very rewarding feeling. I am so grateful for all of the support and encouragement I have received. It was such a blessing to have the coaches and teammates that I did.

"Kristi Fredenburg was like another mom to me and was always there to calm me down before cross-country races," she said. "Emmy Huber has been with me for my whole running journey, she has seen me at my best and my worst. Without her, I would be nowhere near the runner that I am today. I couldn’t imagine growing up anywhere else and I am excited for the next step in this journey."