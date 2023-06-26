Teagan Bosche to take the floor for UJ women's hoops

JAMESTOWN — Area collegiate basketball coaches wanted Teagan Bosche to sign with them long before she even knew she wanted to play at the next level.

Sometimes coaches just know.

"Playing college ball hasn’t been something I’ve always wanted to do," Bosche said. "Towards the end of my sophomore year, I started seeing interest from schools and that’s when I realized I did want to play college ball. My talent was getting recognized and from there I just started making it one of my goals to play in college."

Bosche said she had a few options of where she could play basketball but was also trying to decide what school best fit what she would be majoring in.

"I knew UJ was a top contender for where I would be going to school, but I was still keeping my options open," Bosche said.

UJ made its official offer on Sept. 6, 2022, and Bosche accepted on Nov. 9.

"When UJ offered me a spot to play, I was filled with excitement," Bosche said. "UJ was my first offer and it just felt surreal. I couldn’t believe that my dream of being able to play college ball was actually going to happen. It took a lot of stress off my shoulders knowing that I had this opportunity because I didn’t think that I would be able to achieve this dream.

"My friends, family, teammates, and coaches were really happy for me," she said. "Without them, none of this would be possible. I really just want to thank them for what they’ve done for me."

Bosche said she plans on majoring in exercise science and kinesiology at UJ this fall. The senior has been a target for injuries the last few years having torn both ACLs within a couple-of-year span and she said that spending time in the physical therapy office has helped to inspire her to become a physical therapist or a personal trainer.

"UJ has a really good exercise science program and I’m looking forward to working with the professors that work within this program," Bosche said. "I wanted to go to UJ because I loved the smaller campus feel.

"I felt that the basketball program was the perfect fit for me (as well)," she said. "I felt that all the players were super welcoming every time I came to open gyms (and) I loved the coaching staff. Going to games and seeing the family chemistry on their team and the way they hype each other up made me want to be a part of (the program). UJ really does care about its students and wants to make it feel like home for everybody."

Jamestown's Teagan Bosche slips through the defense of Turtle Mountain's Mason Ferris, left, and Katie Delorme on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Jerry Meyer Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Bosche and her teammate, Ella Falk, are the first members of the Blue Jay girls basketball program to sign to play collegiate-level basketball since Bailey Lamp signed to continue her career during the 2016-17 school year.

Bosche was 37.2% from the floor this season sinking 55 of her 148 attempted shots. She shot 34.2% from 3-point range and was 73% from the stripe for an average of 6.8 points per game. Bosche made 34 total rebounds and dished out 24 assists. The 5-foot-3 defensive sparkplug was a two-year varsity team member for JHS head girls basketball coach Andy Skunberg.

Bosche is just one JHS Class of 2023 grad who will be continuing her academic and athletic career at UJ.

Haylie Hakanson and Bernadette Newman will both be playing volleyball for the Jimmies while Jackson Walters, Preston Gall and Ethan Gall will be playing football. Payton Hochhalter decided to become a dual-sport athlete and has committed to play for UJ's football and baseball teams.

Easton Romsdal has decided to join the Jimmies' golf crew and Breanna Oettle will be suiting up for the UJ women's soccer team. Hannah Sjostrom signed to wrestle and Rylee Joseph will be playing softball for the Jimmies.

"I think the reason so many kids here in town are wanting to go to UJ is because UJ has so much to offer," Bosche said. "They are seeing the success that comes from all the different majors and sports programs and that’s what’s bringing them in. I’m excited to be a part of the Jimmie family and see what this new journey has in store for me."