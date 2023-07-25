Valley City State volleyball team has 'North Dakota in common'

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Michelle Meiklejohn knows about one thing — volleyball.

Or, to be more specific she knows North Dakota volleyball.

"My mom, Kathy Warren, was the head coach at Oakes — she was my high school coach so volleyball has always been a part of my life," Meiklejohn said. "North Dakota volleyball is the only thing I really know."

That's good news for her since she just accepted a head coaching position at Valley City State University and will be coaching 11 former North Dakota high school athletes.

"The game is so much faster and more popular since I was playing," she said. "There is a lot of interest as far as youth goes and in the state of North Dakota that is a good thing. Having a bunch of North Dakota kids on a college roster is a testament to that growth."

Fifth-year senior Bailey Nelson was one of the first North Dakota kids to be recruited to the program in recent years.

"Toward the end of my junior season I ended up switching positions from middle to outside and then I kind of found my spot there and knew that is where I wanted to play," Nelson said. "I started getting more kills for our team and that's when I kind of realized that I was pretty good at volleyball.

"I kind of decided that I wanted to play in college after that," she said. "That was kind of always the first thing that I knew I wanted to do in terms of a college decision was play volleyball. I didn't know what I wanted to major in, I didn't know where I wanted to go but I knew I wanted to play volleyball."

In 2018, her senior prep season, Nelson helped lead the Jaguars to the team's first state tournament appearance since 2013. Nelson was named All-State in her final year with the Jags, finishing the season with more than 500 kills.

Her stats caught former VCSU head coach Brigitte Greywater's, attention.

Nelson said growing up only an hour away from VCSU, she spent a lot of time on the Vikings' campus for musical performances and science camps.

"I was never opposed to coming here, I always saw it as an option for me," Nelson said. "I explored some other schools that I thought I might want to go to but I always just kind of came back to Valley City. When the recruitment process started, they reached out to me and that was the first offer I got."

Since she started at Valley, Nelson has seen more of an influx of North Dakota talent come into the gym.

"My freshman year we had girls from Colorado, we had girls from California and Texas and even though it's fun to get to know people from other areas, it's been nice for our program to see the close-knit community that we've been able to create with all of these girls representing all of their hometowns," she said.

Currently, Ellie Rush, a junior of Sisters, Oregon, is the only player on the Vikings roster not originally from North Dakota. While Rush has been welcomed to the program with open arms, Meiklejohn has stayed local with her recruiting so far. Meiklejohn's first and only recruit as VCSU's head coach has been Benet Fronk, a product of the Jamestown High School volleyball program.

The VCSU volleyball team will return its entire 2022 season roster in 2023. Contributed / Valley City State University

"We all get along super, super well and I think one of the big reasons for that is because we all have North Dakota in common," Nelson said. "Not only do we have North Dakota in common but a lot of us graduated from Class B schools so whether we played each other in sports or we were friends — none of those North Dakota people coming in were complete strangers."

Nelson, as the oldest player on the team, doesn't have any memories of competing against her now teammates but those in the younger classes have a long history of competing against one another.

"Each year we would have to play North Star in the Region Championship was always such a challenge because it was always Danielle Hagler and I going at each other," soon-to-be sophomore Morgan Freije said. "It's funny now in college how many people thought that we weren't friends or that we wouldn't like each other but we are very good friends but we're just two very competitive people."

Hagler, now a sophomore middle for the Vikings, was a recruit out of the North Star volleyball program.

Freije was recruited to Valley out of the Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich volleyball program. The 5-foot-11 right side played under longtime head coach Rich Olson her entire high school career. Langdon/AEM made it to the Class B State Tournament for seven consecutive seasons between 2015 and 2021.

"Volleyball has always been a very prominent sport in Langdon so you were always working on that and basketball on the same day, same weekend, team camps, you were doing it all throughout the summer," Freije said. "It makes me, someone who is passionate about the game, excited to see the continued growth of the game at many different age levels."

In 2019, Frejie and the Cardinals topped Sadie Hansen and Oakes High School in the Class B State Championship game. The following season, Frejie and the defending state champs got bested by Linton in the 2020 state championship tilt. Freije's now teammates, JayCee Richter and Gracie Schumacher, were both on Linton's squad that season.

"I have been playing against my teammates since elementary school," Richter said. "One of my teammates was actually a rival of mine in 4th, 5th and 6th grade. We would always play against each other in the championship games."

"I think it is really special because not only did we know of each other, but our parents were actually friends before we players became close," she said. "Some of the parents even coached against each other."

But after at least eight years of competing against each other, why would they want to partner up in college?

Well — it's really quite simple, they are good people with mad athletic skills.

Meiklejohn said that North Dakota coaches are often attracted to hometown talent largely because of their multi-sport ability. Meiklejohn said when athletes compete in multiple sports it seasons their athleticism and makes them stronger at the net. Freije, Hansen, Richter and Schumacher all played basketball in high school. Hansen also competed in track and field first at the prep and now collegiate level. Richter also suits up for the VCSU women's basketball team.

All that work seems to keep them humble and makes playing together that much more fun.

"I’ve gotten to play with the top players in North Dakota which has been so fun and all of these girls are so wonderful," Hansen said. "Getting to compete in high school against them and now playing with them just has made me respect them even more by seeing who they are as people.

"We always talked about having North Dakota roots and we all know what that means," she said. "Our team culture is the best I’ve been a part of. We all are bought into each other. We all have mutual respect for one another and know each other on a personal level. We all mesh together well — I’ve been blessed to play with these girls."