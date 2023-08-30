Valley City wants to be a playoff team, 'needs to stay healthy'

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City's new head coach Travis Engen helped Valley City string together a football squad that put the two-time defending Class A State Championship Jamestown Blue Jays to shame last season.

But winning seven straight by at least 21 points was a tough streak to keep going — especially when suddenly there weren't as many players as there once were.

"We had a good run last year," Engen said. "We just didn't say healthy — not an excuse but that's just what happened. Our biggest thing this year will be staying healthy — that's for sure."

Staying healthy might be even tougher than getting wins for the Hi-Liners this season.

"We've got a couple of kids out right now with ACL tears and stuff like that but the players we have are really good — they are competitive and they work hard," Engen said. "A lot of our players are doing summer lifting and they have been working at that since the beginning of June and that has been paying off a lot. We also have a passion camp and go to the team camp at Valley City State so they have been working football throughout the whole summer."

The Valley City High School football team runs through a drill during a morning practice on Aug. 7, 2023. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

Engen and the Hi-Liners began practices on Aug. 3 and will open the season with a Class A West tilt at Turtle Mountain-Belcourt on Aug. 25. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. On Aug. 19, the Hi-Liners made the 30-mile trek over to Jamestown and scrimmaged the Blue Jays and Devils Lake.

"I am excited no doubt (about the season)," Engen said. "It is going to be a new offense so that is a learning curve and that is why the Valley City State team camp was so important because it allowed our players to see how we would be doing things. The players are excited."

Engen brings some new blood into the program at Valley City. The former assistant coach and defensive coordinator took the reins of the program after former head coach Scott Roehrich announced he would be hanging up the whistle at the conclusion of the 2022 football season.

Along with losing their longtime head coach, the Hi-Liners lost a good chunk of seniors to graduation, most notably Gavin Gerhardt at running back. Gerhardt rushed for more than 100 yards against the Blue Jays in week No. 7 of the 2022 season and was named to last year's All-State Team at the conclusion of the season.

While the Hi-Liners' favorite target on the ground has left to pursue a football career at Valley City State, the Hi-Liners are returning quarterback and kicker Bryson Heck who was instrumental in taking back the Iron Helmet against Jamestown last October.

Heck will have the likes of Scoty Rohde, Christian Beutler, Trey McPartland and Boston Larson protecting him on the line.

A coach runs through a play with members of the Valley City High School football team on Aug. 7, 2023. Katie Ringer / The Jamestown Sun

Down the field, Heck will have weapons like sophomore Derek Shape at receiver and junior Caden Amann at running back.

"Those are guys who have shown potential in the past and now they've got to show it all year," Engen said. "We have plenty of talent to compete with anybody that we compete against, it's just that they have to understand that it's four quarters, it's nine regular season games and hopefully, three playoff games."

After winning its first seven games last season, Valley fell on hard times and ended the regular season at 7-2 overall. The Hi-Liners' season ended in the state quarterfinals with a 30-28 loss to Fargo North.

Engen said traditionally, the Hi-Liners have not made deep runs into the playoffs. The first-year head coach said this season, the coaching staff is going to work with players and their parents to try and change the culture so they can still be playing in mid-November.

"If they are mentally ready that will solve a lot of our problems," Engen said. "During two-a-day practices, there is going to be some sweating going on there's no doubt about it but rest is important.

"Even our practices, it's not just getting out on the line and running them — it's a lot of mental work," he said. "There will be days when we will not be wearing any helmets or shoulder pads. We've got to rest our guys so they will last the whole season and be ready if and when we make it to playoffs. We'll see how it goes. If we can get them ready, we could have a special season."