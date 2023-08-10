Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sport shorts: Black Sox win Wednesday night softball championship

Shady's Black Sox won Jamestown's Wednesday night slowpitch softball league championship on Aug. 9.

Image (2).jpeg
The 2023 Shady's Black Sox. Front row: from left to right, Gabe Brown, Josh Brehm, Ryan Hanson, Travis Duffy, Austin Carr, Dustin Scheer. Back row: Brandon Stahlhut, Nick Benson, Alex Lindgren, Zachary Ringer, Hunter Larson, Matt Cook.
Contributed / Brandon Stahlhut
By Jamestown Sun Staff
Today at 3:07 PM

JAMESTOWN — Once you make it to playoffs, any coach will tell you:

"The regular season doesn't matter."

The old-age cliche held true Wednesday night at Jamestown's Hillcrest Softball Complex.

The Shady's Black Sox defeated KC Esto Dignus 11-1, 20-14 Wednesday night to earn Jamestown's Wednesday night slowpitch softball league championship title.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE

The Black Sox were the lowest-ranked team entering the league playoffs at 1-17 in upper-division play and 5-17 overall. Last week, the No. 4 seeded Sox swept the top-ranked Soldiers in a best-out-of-three semifinal series to advance to the championship round.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the opening pitch on Wednesday, the Sox were on their game — scoring six in the first to kick off the five-inning affair that was game No. 1. The second game saw slightly more action, but the Soxs' consistent defense cooled Esto's momentum and helped to solidify the squad's first-ever upper-division title.

Wednesday signaled the end of Jamestown's men's summer slowpitch season. The 2023 Jamestown co-ed league is slated to begin later this month and will run through the end of September.

Next up for the Black Sox is the Rec 3 State Tournament. The tournament is slated to be held Saturday and Sunday at Mandan's softball complex.

What To Read Next
Brian Rice
Sports
Tarno Brewers win "A" state tournament 8-1 over Walsh County White
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Jake Stilwell
Sports
Tarno Brewers get 8-0 win over Walsh County White
4d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Danny Fischer
Sports
NODAK struggle in 6-0 loss to Walsh County Blue
5d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
students loading on buses 020922.jpg
News
Jamestown Public Schools sees 55% increase on new bus service contract
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Joe Gould
Sports
Joe Gould uses one hand to make an impact in local baseball
2d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
US-NEWS-TRIBALNATION-LASVEGAS-LAND-5-LV
Members Only
North Dakota
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Las Vegas Strip faces criticism back home in North Dakota
3d ago
 · 
By  Eli Segall / Las Vegas Review-Journal
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13