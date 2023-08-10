Sport shorts: Black Sox win Wednesday night softball championship

JAMESTOWN — Once you make it to playoffs, any coach will tell you:

"The regular season doesn't matter."

The old-age cliche held true Wednesday night at Jamestown's Hillcrest Softball Complex.

The Shady's Black Sox defeated KC Esto Dignus 11-1, 20-14 Wednesday night to earn Jamestown's Wednesday night slowpitch softball league championship title.

The Black Sox were the lowest-ranked team entering the league playoffs at 1-17 in upper-division play and 5-17 overall. Last week, the No. 4 seeded Sox swept the top-ranked Soldiers in a best-out-of-three semifinal series to advance to the championship round.

From the opening pitch on Wednesday, the Sox were on their game — scoring six in the first to kick off the five-inning affair that was game No. 1. The second game saw slightly more action, but the Soxs' consistent defense cooled Esto's momentum and helped to solidify the squad's first-ever upper-division title.

Wednesday signaled the end of Jamestown's men's summer slowpitch season. The 2023 Jamestown co-ed league is slated to begin later this month and will run through the end of September.

Next up for the Black Sox is the Rec 3 State Tournament. The tournament is slated to be held Saturday and Sunday at Mandan's softball complex.