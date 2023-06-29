Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sport shorts: Blue Jay girls basketball hosting Blue Jay Scramble

The Jamestown High School girls basketball team and Sticks for Kids are hosting a golf scramble on July 8.

Jamestown Blue Jay LOGO.jpg
By Jamestown Sun Staff
June 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM
MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls basketball team and Sticks for Kids are hosting a Blue Jay Scramble on July 8 at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown.

Registration check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the event day— a shotgun start is slated for 9 a.m.

The $50 dollar entry fee covers green fees, mulligans and hole prizes. Pizza will be provided during the tournament. Interested parties can register at the Hillcrest Proshop and call the Hillcrest Clubhouse at 701-252-4320 to reserve golf carts.

What To Read Next
Skeet Shooting
Sports
Dickinson State University hits the mark with newly announced Trap Shooting Team
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts week 9 action
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Jackson Walters
Sports
Jamestown Eagles split doubleheader against Fargo Post 2
3d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media