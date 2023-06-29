Sport shorts: Blue Jay girls basketball hosting Blue Jay Scramble

MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE







JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls basketball team and Sticks for Kids are hosting a Blue Jay Scramble on July 8 at Hillcrest Golf Course in Jamestown.

Registration check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the event day— a shotgun start is slated for 9 a.m.

The $50 dollar entry fee covers green fees, mulligans and hole prizes. Pizza will be provided during the tournament. Interested parties can register at the Hillcrest Proshop and call the Hillcrest Clubhouse at 701-252-4320 to reserve golf carts.