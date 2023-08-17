Sport shorts: Class A, 9-man preseason football polls released

The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) released its annual preseason poll Thursday evening. NDAPSSA ranked the top-five teams in both the Class A and 9-man football scenes.

2022 Class A State Champions, Velva-Drake/Anamoose, collected 9 of 13 first place votes for 54 total points. Central Cass was a clear favorite for the No. 2 spot racking up two first place votes for 45 total points.

Kindred claimed the No. 3 spot collecting the final two first-place votes while Dickinson Trinity was pinned as the No. 4 team. Langdon/EM wound up rounding out the top-five Class A squads.

In the 9-man poll, 2022 state title holders, New Salem-Almont, took eight first-place votes to the bank. 2021 state champs, LaMoure/LM, secured the second-place slot with 48 points.

North Prairie, Westhope-Newburg and Sargent County proved to be the most popular No. 3-5 picks.

NDAPSSA Preseason Football Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Class A

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Velva (9) 54

2. Central Cass (2) 45

3. Kindred (2) 33

4. Trinity 23

5. Langdon EM 18

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Bishop Ryan, Bowman County, Des Lacs Burlington, Oakes, Bottineau.

9-man

Team Rec. Pts.

1. New Salem Almont (8) 57

2. Lamoure LM (2) 48

3. North Prairie (2) 42

4. Westhope Newburg 19

5. Sargent Cty 14

Others: South Border, New Rockford- Sheyenne, North star, Divide County, Linton-HMB, Wyndmere Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher.