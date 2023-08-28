Sport shorts: Fargo schools top Class AAA, AA football polls

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) released the association's second Class AA and Class AAA football poll on Monday evening.

2022 Class A State runners-up Fargo North earned the No. 1 sport in the Class AA poll for the second straight week. The Spartans earned all 21 of the first-place votes. North dominated Grand Forks Central on Aug. 25 defeating the Knights 48-7. The Spartans are 2-0 on the year.

Grand Forks Red River survived a late push from Jamestown on Friday. The Roughriders are also 2-0 and were picked as this week's No. 2 team with 74 points. Fargo South, Jamestown and Dickinson rounded out this week's top five teams.

In the Class AAA poll, members picked 2022 defending state champ, Fargo Shanley, as the overwhelming favorite. The Deacons earned 19 of the 21 first-place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies picked up the final two votes. Sheyenne was picked as the No. 2 team. Century and Davies both moved up one spot from last week, to land at the No. 3 and 4 spots respectively. Minot was selected as the final Class AAA team in this week's poll.

NDAPSSA Football Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Second poll

Class AA

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Fargo North (21) 105 2-0 1

2. Grand Forks Red River 74 2-0 4

3. Fargo South 68 1-0 3

4. Jamestown 36 0-1 2

5. Dickinson 15 1-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Valley City 1-0, Wahpeton 1-0, Grand Forks Central 1-1

Class AAA

Second poll

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Shanley (19) 103 1-0 1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) 82 1-0 2

3. Bismarck Century 46 1-0 4

4. Fargo Davies (1) 45 1-0 5

5. Minot 32 1-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Mandan 0-1, West Fargo 0-1