Sport shorts: First Class AAA, AA football polls released

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) released the association's first Class AA and Class AAA football poll on Monday evening.

2022 Class A State runners-up Fargo North earned the No. 1 sport in the Class AA poll with 19 first-place votes. North topped West Fargo Horace 42-0 in the Spartans' season opener on Aug. 18. Two-time defending Class A state champ, Jamestown was picked second with two first-place votes and 77 total points. The Blue Jays' first game is scheduled for Friday at Grand Forks Red River.

Fargo South, Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central rounded out Class AA's top five picks. Dickinson and Valley City also received votes.

In the Class AAA poll, members picked 2022 defending state champ, Fargo Shanley, as the overwhelming favorite. The Deacons earned 18 of the 21 first-place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne picked up two first-place votes while Fargo Davies got the final vote. Sheyenne was picked as the No. 2 team while Mandan was pinned as the third pick. Century was fourth and Davies was picked fifth. No Class AAA teams have played any games yet.

NDAPSSA Football Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

First poll

Class AA

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Fargo North (19) 103

2. Jamestown (2) 77

3. Fargo South 54

4. Grand Forks Red River 47

5. Grand Forks Central 26

Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City

Class AAA

First poll

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Shanley (18) 101

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2) 75

3. Mandan 42

3. Bismarck Century 35

5. Fargo Davies (1) 33

Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy and West Fargo