Sport shorts: Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race results announced

MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE







JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Parks and Recreation announced the race results of the 2023 Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race and the Pipestem Creek Trail Walk and Run. The event took place on Aug. 18 at the Pipestem Creek Trail. There were 59 people who participated in the event.

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department expressed thanks to everyone who participated in the races and to 701 Cycles and Sport for helping sponsor this event. The full list of results of each of the races can be found on the Jamestown Parks and Recreation website.

Race results

Pipestem Trail 3 mile Walk/Run

First place: Stephanie Jensen

Second place: Devin Hennes

Third place: Delia Stout

ADVERTISEMENT

Pipestem Trail 8 mile Run

First place: Brian Lausch

Second place: David Hagler

Third place: Melony Anderson

Kids Bike Race

First place: Clark Evanoff

Second Place: Olivia Otto

Beginners Bike (6 miles)

First place: Sarah Volk

Second place: Ronin Volk

Third place: Claira Hanson

Recreation Bike (13.5 miles)

First place: Bjorn Hanson

Second place: Tim Walterson

Third place: Calvin Deters

ADVERTISEMENT

Sport Race (21.5 miles)

First place: Erik Volk

Second place: Thomas Grosz

Third place: Craig Kopp

Expert Bike (29.5 miles)

Women’s Division

First place: Sarah Easton

Second place: Lindsey Leker

Men’s Division

First place: Ian Easton

Second place: Jake Vigesaa

Third place: Robert Doll