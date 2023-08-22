Sport shorts: Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race results announced
The 27th Annual Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race and the Pipestem Creek Trail run were held on Aug. 18, 2023.
JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Parks and Recreation announced the race results of the 2023 Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race and the Pipestem Creek Trail Walk and Run. The event took place on Aug. 18 at the Pipestem Creek Trail. There were 59 people who participated in the event.
The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department expressed thanks to everyone who participated in the races and to 701 Cycles and Sport for helping sponsor this event. The full list of results of each of the races can be found on the Jamestown Parks and Recreation website.
Race results
Pipestem Trail 3 mile Walk/Run
First place: Stephanie Jensen
Second place: Devin Hennes
Third place: Delia Stout
Pipestem Trail 8 mile Run
First place: Brian Lausch
Second place: David Hagler
Third place: Melony Anderson
Kids Bike Race
First place: Clark Evanoff
Second Place: Olivia Otto
Beginners Bike (6 miles)
First place: Sarah Volk
Second place: Ronin Volk
Third place: Claira Hanson
Recreation Bike (13.5 miles)
First place: Bjorn Hanson
Second place: Tim Walterson
Third place: Calvin Deters
Sport Race (21.5 miles)
First place: Erik Volk
Second place: Thomas Grosz
Third place: Craig Kopp
Expert Bike (29.5 miles)
Women’s Division
First place: Sarah Easton
Second place: Lindsey Leker
Men’s Division
First place: Ian Easton
Second place: Jake Vigesaa
Third place: Robert Doll
