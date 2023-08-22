Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sport shorts: Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race results announced

The 27th Annual Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race and the Pipestem Creek Trail run were held on Aug. 18, 2023.

IMG_3534.jpg
A mountain biker competes in the Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race on Aug. 18.
Contributed / Joy Paczkowski
By Jamestown Sun Staff
Today at 3:03 PM
JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Parks and Recreation announced the race results of the 2023 Gear Grinder Mountain Bike Race and the Pipestem Creek Trail Walk and Run. The event took place on Aug. 18 at the Pipestem Creek Trail. There were 59 people who participated in the event.

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department expressed thanks to everyone who participated in the races and to 701 Cycles and Sport for helping sponsor this event. The full list of results of each of the races can be found on the Jamestown Parks and Recreation website.

Race results

Pipestem Trail 3 mile Walk/Run

First place: Stephanie Jensen
Second place: Devin Hennes
Third place: Delia Stout

Pipestem Trail 8 mile Run

First place: Brian Lausch
Second place: David Hagler
Third place: Melony Anderson

Kids Bike Race

First place: Clark Evanoff
Second Place: Olivia Otto

Beginners Bike (6 miles)

First place: Sarah Volk
Second place: Ronin Volk
Third place: Claira Hanson

Recreation Bike (13.5 miles)

First place: Bjorn Hanson
Second place: Tim Walterson
Third place: Calvin Deters

Sport Race (21.5 miles)

First place: Erik Volk
Second place: Thomas Grosz
Third place: Craig Kopp

Expert Bike (29.5 miles)

Women’s Division

First place: Sarah Easton
Second place: Lindsey Leker

Men’s Division

First place: Ian Easton
Second place: Jake Vigesaa
Third place: Robert Doll

