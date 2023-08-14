Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sport shorts: NDAPSSA picks Fargo North as favorite in preseason poll

The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) released the association's preseasonClass AA and Class AAA football poll on Monday evening.

JSSPS General Sports
By Jamestown Sun Staff
Today at 4:00 PM

2022 Class A State runners-up Fargo North earned the No. 1 sport in the Class AA poll with 12 first-place votes. Two-time defending Class A state champ, Jamestown was picked second with seven first-place votes and 71 total points.

Fargo South, Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central rounded out Class AA's top five. Dickinson, Valley City and Wahpeton also received votes.

In the Class AAA poll, members picked 2022 defending state champ, Fargo Shanley, as the favorite. The Deacons earned 14 of the 19 first-place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne picked up three first-place votes while Fargo Davies got the final two. Sheyenne was picked as the No. 2 team while Mandan and Century were tagged as No. 3 and No. 4. Davies was picked fifth.

NDAPSSA Football Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Preseason poll

Class AA

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Fargo North (12) 85

2. Jamestown (7) 71

3. Fargo South 50

4. Grand Forks Red River 46

5. Grand Forks Central 11

Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City and Wahpeton

Class AAA

Preseason poll

Team Rec. Pts.

1. Shanley (14) 88

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3) 51

3. Mandan 40

3. Bismarck Century 39

5. Fargo Davies (2) 38

Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy and West Fargo

