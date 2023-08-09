Sport shorts: Youth football registration open

JAMESTOWN — Registration is open for fifth and sixth graders interested in fall football. The season begins Aug. 21.

Practices will be held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In previous years, nearly 80 students participated. This year, the Jamestown High School Football Boosters expect the same number of students or more.

“We’re excited for another great year of football,” said Levi Serfoss, program director. “Football teaches students about teamwork, discipline and hard work. We hope these young people learn to love the game, and also, learn to build character and community.”

New this year, the program will offer two teams - a gray and a blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams are an equitable mix of grade level and experience. Some children may have the opportunity to play on both teams, while others may participate in just one team based on their abilities and preferences.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS COVERAGE







“We want these young people to learn the basics of the game and to enjoy playing. Our goal is to offer equal playing time as much as possible,” said Alex Looysen, president of the Boosters.

Games are set for Tuesdays, Thursdays and possibly Saturday mornings through early to mid-October. The team will play home games at a site to be determined and away games in communities including but not limited to Edgeley, Carrington and Valley City.

Registration is $150 and includes the use of a uniform, helmet and pads. The Boosters also have a limited inventory of used football cleats available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mouthguards will be provided as well.

Pick up uniforms and equipment at Hillcrest Softball Complex on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Attendance is encouraged as we fit players for their helmets and pads at this event. Safety is our priority so we want to make sure each player is well protected,” Serfoss said.

To learn more or to register, visit the Jamestown Blue Jay Football Boosters page on Facebook.