Sports Briefs: Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 8
The organization fought through rain on the course.
JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association held its eighth week of competition on July 11, as the group had three different winners.
Theresa Haag had a shot come closest to the pin on the sixth hole, had the longest drive on the ninth hole and had the shot that went closest to the 150-yard marker on the 18th hole.
Felicia Sargeant had the closest chip shot among everybody that participated on the 11th hole and the door prize was won by Erma Mogck.
The full standings are below:
- Theresa Haag: 29
- Courtney Cook: 14
- Karen Olson: 7
- Savanah Wiese: 7
- Jessica Pfau: 6
- Kasey Schlafman: 5
- Marlene Axtman: 4
- Patty Christianson: 4
- Yvonné Fugelstad: 4
- Tami Jo Maus: 4
- Heidi Koening: 4
- Tammy Perleberg: 4
- Evie Burgard: 3
- Arlene Rexin: 3
- Felicia Sargeant: 3
- Audrey Thornton: 3
- Alice Williams: 3
- Carolynn Dahlmann: 2
- Gloria Davis: 2
- Sandy Lamp: 2
- Erma Mogck: 2
- Kathy Strahm: 2
- Cheryl Trapp: 2
- Jan Wiese: 2
- Jill Bredhal: 1
- Christine Burchill: 1
- Bobbie Landscoot: 1
- Judy Olin: 1
- Connie Parkes: 1
- Lorrie Pavlicek: 1
- Melissa Poland: 1
- Jackie Trautman: 1
