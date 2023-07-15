Sports Briefs: Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 8

JAMESTOWN — The Hillcrest Women’s Golf Association held its eighth week of competition on July 11, as the group had three different winners.

Theresa Haag had a shot come closest to the pin on the sixth hole, had the longest drive on the ninth hole and had the shot that went closest to the 150-yard marker on the 18th hole.

Felicia Sargeant had the closest chip shot among everybody that participated on the 11th hole and the door prize was won by Erma Mogck.

The full standings are below:

