Sports Shorts: Amateur Baseball Tournaments coming to Jack Brown

JAMESTOWN — The 2023 Old Pro State Tournament will see two Tano teams take the field trying to win the title over the weekend of July 29, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The first game of the tournament sees the Tarno Golds take on Enderlin at 10 a.m., before they face off against Tolna at 11:30 a.m. The second Tarno roster takes over from there as they take on Enderlin and then take on Fairview.

The games continue at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 29, when the Tarno Golds take on Fairview and then the Tarno Blacks hit the field at 12:30 p.m. when they take on Tolna.

The games will all be six-inning games.

Full bracket below:

ADVERTISEMENT

7/29:

Tarno Golds vs. Enderlin, 10 a.m.

Tarno Golds vs. Tolna, 11:30 a.m.

Tarno Black vs. Enderlin, 1 p.m.

Fairview vs. Tolna, 2:30 p.m.

Tarno Black vs. Fairview, 4 p.m.

7/30:

Tarno Golds vs. Fairview, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarno Black vs. Tolna, 12:30 p.m.

Amateur Class A state tourney coming to Jack Brown:

The North Dakota Amateur Baseball Class A State Tournament is at Jack Brown Stadium as the Jamestown Tarnos will play at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, against Walsh County Red.

More Local Sports Coverage





The Tarnos are the only local team in the tournament as the opening game sees NODAK taking on Tolna at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3.

The full first-round bracket is below:

Aug. 3:

NODAK vs. Tolna, 6 p.m.

Walsh County Red vs. Tarno, 8 p.m.

Aug. 4:

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh County White vs. Cando, 6 p.m.

Belfield-Southheart vs. Walsh County Blue, 8 p.m.