Sports

Tarno Blacks get 15-0 old pro tourney win over Fairview

The Blacks had 17 hits in the win.

Today at 5:12 PM

JAMESTOWN — In the final game of the first day of the 2023 Old Pro tournament, the Tarno Blacks got a 15-0 mercy rule-shortened win over Fairview on Saturday, July 29, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Black squad didn’t wait long to get the scoring started as they scored six runs before an out was even recorded in the first inning as part of a 10-run frame. Fairview got their first hit of the game in the second to set up first and second with one out but failed to convert.

Please check back for the full story.

