Sports

Tarno Blacks get 3-1 win over Tolna in 2023 Old Pro tournament

The Blacks finished the tournament 3-0.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 2:09 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Tarno Blacks have won the 2023 Old Pro State Tournament thanks to a 3-1 win over Tolna on Sunday, July 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Steve Bennion said. “It’s more fun to get around with the guys every summer like we do, like we’ve been doing for decades. It’s good to see some smiling faces, chirp each other a little bit.”

Tolna opened the scoring in the first inning when they scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

The Blacks got on the board in the fourth when Sam Joseph reached on an error and Steve Bennion scored from third to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Joseph scored on an error to make it 2-1. They added one more in the inning to push the lead out to 3-1.

The Blacks finished the tournament 3-0 outscoring their opponents 30-2.

TO 1, TB 3

TO: 1 0 0 0 0 0–1 4 2

TB: 0 0 0 3 0 X–3 4 0

WP: Dan White, LP: Gavin Black

Full Tournament Results Below: 

Day One:

Tarno Golds 8 vs. Enderlin 0

Golds 10 vs. Tolna 0

Tarno Blacks 12 vs. Enderlin 1

Tolna 13 vs. Fairview 2

Blacks 15 vs. Fairview 0

Day Two:

Golds 4 vs. Fairview 2

Blacks 3 vs. Tolna 1

Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
