Tarno Brewers attempting to three-peat AA amateur tourney

JAMESTOWN – Heading into the 2023 North Dakota Amateur Baseball AA State Tournament, the Tarno Brewers roster has a lot of experience.

The roster includes three players who played for the Jamestown Eagles American Legion team that also played in the A tournament last week. It also includes two others who played in the A tournament, including Danny Fischer, who has played in the Old Pro tournament, the A tournament and now the AA tournament.

Fischer said he enjoys playing the game with his friends. Fischer said he expects to play shortstop in this tournament.

“It’s always fun to play,” Fischer said. “Whenever Tom (Gould) needs me I’m happy to suit up.”

Max Fronk is one of the legion players in his third tournament of the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can be a lot, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world, fatiguing, you get sore but I love being back there, as much playing time as you want,” Fronk said.

Since the rosters are a mix of veterans and young players, it could be a challenge in the dugout but Fronk said he enjoys talking with his more experienced teammates.

“I love it,” Fronk said. “It gives you an experience that you really can’t get anywhere else, playing with all those guys of different ages. I love it, it’s cool, we all get along, there’s never any awkward times or hard times between us.”

More Local Sports Coverage





This is the first tournament of the summer for some Brewers, including Aaron Pugh.

“I played in it last year actually as well,” Pugh said. “I got asked to play in it from TG (Tom Gould) last year. I got lucky enough to get asked to play again this year, being an ex-college player it’s kind of hard to say no to going and playing baseball.”

The Brewers open their tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, when they take on the West Fargo Crows.

Brewers head coach Tom Gould said the team would throw Carson Orr in the first game. Pugh said he doesn’t know much about the Crows but it will be a difficult game because they will play hard. Pugh said one of the difficulties of playing in a tournament like this is not knowing everything about the other teams they will play.

“A lot of it is kind of irrelevant when it comes to position players or lineups or stuff like that,” Pugh said. “It’s not as big of a deal, it definitely hurts when you don’t know the pitcher you’re about to face, you don’t have as much information. But in the end, the game is still the same game and you gotta take it like a normal baseball game and learn as you go and make adjustments where you can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This year the Brewers are going for Jamestown’s third consecutive title, which Fronk said he is expecting to accomplish.

“My expectation is to go in, play how we normally play, come back and do it like we did last year,” Fronk said.

Despite the recent dominance of the Jamestown teams, Gould said this year’s tournament is wide open.

“Year in, year out, Bill (Tarno) and I think that’s probably the most competitive because you know, Valley City’s got a good team, Enderlin’s got some guys, if they get here, that’s the thing, if Enderlin gets some of their guys this year they’re good,” Gould said. “Fargo teams, you never know what they’re going to have. We’re good, we got good players. We’re gonna be pretty young this year but we’ll be respectable. All six teams, they’re probably not the caliber, they don’t have the college guys like the AAA does but they have some guys that may have played college baseball a while ago and then they fill in with some younger kids that are probably done with their legion careers.”

Fronk is hoping three wins this weekend would help put a bow on his and some of his other legion and high school teammates’ careers.

“It would be awesome,” Fronk said. “For me, this is our group’s last year in town really and this is kind of our coming to an end thing. Tom coached us when we were young, it would be really special to win it one last year while we’re all here.”