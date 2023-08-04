Tarno Brewers get 13-4 win over Walsh County Wellcats

JAMESTOWN — In the opening game of the 2023 “A” Amateur baseball tournament, team NODAK took advantage of six Tolna errors in a 5-1 win on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Jack Brown Stadium.

Team NODAK opened the scoring in the first thanks to two errors as they scored three runs to take a 3-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the sixth when Grady Shipman hit a two run shot over the wall in left-center to make it 5-0. Tolna cut into the lead in the seventh when a wild pitch allowed the run to score to make it 5-1.

The NODAKs are back in action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, when they take on the winner of the game between Belfield-Southheart and Walsh County Blue.

TO 1, ND 5

TO: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0–1 4 6

ND: 3 0 0 0 0 0 X–5 9 2

WP: Blaze Culliton, LP: Preston Lee