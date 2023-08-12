Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tarno Brewers hold on to 4-3 win over WF Crows in AA tourney

The Brewers had seven hits in the win.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 7:55 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Tarno Brewers lead was hanging on by a thread in the seventh inning against the West Fargo Crows but Ben Patton was able to settle down and close the door on a 4-3 win on Friday, Aug. 11, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Crows scored one run in the top of the seventh and were threatening to score more as they had second and third with nobody out and a 3-1 count on Matt Peck but Patton fought back and struck him out and proceeded to strike out the next two batters to end the game.

Please check back for the full story.

