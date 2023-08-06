Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tarno Brewers win "A" state tournament 8-1 over Walsh County White

The Brewers only gave up one hit in the win.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:20 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Tarno Brewers captured the 2023 Amateur Baseball “A” State title behind a 4-for-4 performance from Brian Rice and nine strikeouts on the mound.

Rice finished the day going 4-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs. He also pitched, coming in relief of Mason Lunzman and he went 2.1 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out five hitters and walking two.

Please check back for the full story.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
Jake Stilwell
Sports
Tarno Brewers get 8-0 win over Walsh County White
6h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Danny Fischer
Sports
NODAK struggle in 6-0 loss to Walsh County Blue
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
JSSPS General Sports
Sports
Hillcrest Women's Golf Association hosts Week 11 action
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Judge Cherie Clark addresses Justice Lange Monday during a change of plea hearing and sentencing in Southeast District Court. John M. Steiner / The Sun
News
ND Supreme Court has 90 days to determine fate of Southeast District Court vacancy
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Liberia group Burchills etc.jpg
Members Only
News
Jamestown couple's retirement takes an unexpected turn
1d ago
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
U.S. Capitol
North Dakota
Federal lawmakers from Dakotas, Minnesota all ears as farm bill discussions heat up
1d ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13