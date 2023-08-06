Tarno Brewers win "A" state tournament 8-1 over Walsh County White

JAMESTOWN — The Tarno Brewers captured the 2023 Amateur Baseball “A” State title behind a 4-for-4 performance from Brian Rice and nine strikeouts on the mound.

Rice finished the day going 4-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs. He also pitched, coming in relief of Mason Lunzman and he went 2.1 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out five hitters and walking two.

Please check back for the full story.