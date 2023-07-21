UJ's Jarvis Jelen, JHS' Bill Nelson speak at NDHSCA Coaches Convention

FARGO — During the 2023 North Dakota High School Coaches Association Coaches Conference, local coaches spoke about how to apply training to high school athletes and how to have your teams be successful.

There were seven different local speakers during the event, including University of Jamestown Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Jarvis Jelen and Jamestown High School Football Head Coach Bill Nelson.

Jelen gave two presentations, while Bill Nelson only gave one presentation. Jelen gave presentations titled, “Lifestyle guidance to build team depth,” and, “Cross country training for success.”

“I had one of my presentations geared towards training, some of what we do and how to apply that to high school training and sharing training knowledge in general,” Jelen said. “… The other one was on helping coaches guide their athletes in lifestyle guidance and habit development, to help them build program depth.”

Nelson did a presentation about his team and its success over the last two years. Nelson said he spoke about talking to his players about manners and how to carry themselves on and off the field. Nelson highlighted the team’s success coming from players working hard and completely buying into the ultimate goal.

“Everything from our philosophy in our year-round training stuff, year-round training from an athletic development, strength and conditioning standpoint, getting our kids acclimated, busy working in the community, getting out and helping others to work on the bigger things in life,” Nelson said. “In the grand scheme of things, like I tell them, when they walk away from football the most important thing to me is that 10, 12, 15 years down the line, they’re going to be successful fathers, men, in the community doing something that they love. That’s ultimately the big picture here but it’s one where we do a lot of things within that, the expectations.”

Both Nelson and Jelen relied on their experience speaking at camps and to athletes but had to pivot their presentations toward coaches instead.

Jelen said he was recommended to the organization by Jimmies cross country associate head coach Jim Clark.

Jelen said the only presentation he stayed to watch when he was at the conference was one from Rugby High School cross country head coach Bill Jansen. He also said he stayed after his presentation to answer any questions the coaches had for him.

“It was cool to learn a bit about some culture of high school, another high school program in North Dakota, a successful class B program,” Jelen said. “It was cool to just get a feel for getting to know how some of the programs operate at the high school level in North Dakota, especially some of the smaller schools where they don’t have some of the publicity maybe of some of the big schools in the schools from the big cities.”

Since he has only been in his job for approximately six months, Jelen said the conference was helpful as it gave him the opportunity to continue to meet coaches around the state. Jelen said he didn’t know how this specific event would help with recruiting but building relationships with coaches can only help his program.

“I feel like it’s a privilege any time you get to share knowledge and hopefully help fellow coaches improve and get new ideas,” Jelen said. “It’s a privilege and something I want to take advantage of any time I get to meet more high school coaches, especially being new in the state. The opportunity to make connections and build relationships is big.”

Last year, Nelson had a chance to speak at the NDHSCA convention, but he said he couldn’t make it work with his schedule.

“I’ve been asked in the past but with our summer and how we run things now and with the other coaches helping and athletic trainers helping, we have more help,” Nelson said. “The BAD (Blue Jay Athletic Development) part of the summer program was something that I was a big part of starting and I like to make sure I’m there. "