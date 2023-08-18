Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

YPJ, UJ Men's Volleyball hosting Vogel Memorial Volleyball tourney

The tournament will be at Harold Newman Arena.

JSSPS General Sports
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Young Professionals of Jamestown and the University of Jamestown Men’s Volleyball team has announced that they are hosting the Lindsey Vogel Memorial Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. from Saturday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 10, at Harold Newman Arena.

The press release says the tournament was renamed for Vogel after her passing in 2022. The tournament will involve co-ed teams between four and six people on Sept. 9, and separate teams will compete on Sept. 10.

The press release spoke about Vogel calling her, “A vital member of our community and a driving force behind our volleyball tournament.”

Jimmies men’s volleyball head coach Travers Cox said the tournament used to be in the spring but it is in the fall this year, meaning the women’s volleyball team could not participate. As a result, Cox said he and his team volunteered to help the tournament.

Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
What To Read Next
LittleLeagueSeriestrip.jpg
Sports
'Dream come true:' Fargo Little League team enjoying experience of a lifetime at Little League World Series
8h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Little League Huddle
Sports
On the world stage, Fargo primed for national TV in first-ever appearance at Little League World Series
13h ago
 · 
By  Troy T. Becker
FargoParade2.jpg
Sports
Izzo: Fargo's Little Leaguers about to give city and state a lasting sports memory
1d ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
jhs girls golf sorlie 081523.jpg
Prep
Blue Jays Roundup: East dominates East-West Classic, Jays place 14th
1d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Republican U.S presidential candidates campaign at Iowa State Fair in Des Moines
North Dakota
Gov. Burgum says Summit carbon pipeline will get approval in ND; Iowa hearings set to begin
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Conlon.jpeg
Members Only
Sports
Katie St. Lawrence continuing running career in motherhood
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13