YPJ, UJ Men's Volleyball hosting Vogel Memorial Volleyball tourney

JAMESTOWN — The Young Professionals of Jamestown and the University of Jamestown Men’s Volleyball team has announced that they are hosting the Lindsey Vogel Memorial Volleyball Tournament at 9 a.m. from Saturday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 10, at Harold Newman Arena.

The press release says the tournament was renamed for Vogel after her passing in 2022. The tournament will involve co-ed teams between four and six people on Sept. 9, and separate teams will compete on Sept. 10.

The press release spoke about Vogel calling her, “A vital member of our community and a driving force behind our volleyball tournament.”

Jimmies men’s volleyball head coach Travers Cox said the tournament used to be in the spring but it is in the fall this year, meaning the women’s volleyball team could not participate. As a result, Cox said he and his team volunteered to help the tournament.