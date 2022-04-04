Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, July 25
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
WDAY+
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PROGRESS 2022 ADVERT
Business
Home Design Center is a 'one-stop shop' for Jamestown
The Home Design Center is a popular place for Jamestown and surrounding area residents to go when approaching a home design project.
Business
Midwest AgEnergy
The business is located in industrial park at Spiritwood.
Apr 4, 2022
Business
JSDC incentives give Jamestown advantage over other cities
The Internship Reimbursement Program helped employers hire 14 interns in 2021.
Apr 4, 2022
Business
Jetstream Car Wash has car washes, fuel, snacks
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Business
Metro Plains manages housing units
Metro Plains manages several of them in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
Business
Infinity Building Services sells grills
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
Business
Dan Poland Machine changes ownership, offering same services
Dan Poland Machine provides fabrication, plasma cutting, welding, repair, crane, millwright and service truck services as well as a large selection of steel and parts to the Jamestown area.
Apr 4, 2022
·
By
Katie Ringer
Business
Matt Perkins is owner of Medicine Shoppe
Exceptional customer service is a core belief of the staff.
Apr 4, 2022
Business
Valley Plains Equipment expanding its selection for customers
Valley Plains Equipment offers a wide variety of machinery to potential customers.
Apr 3, 2022
·
By
Katie Ringer
Business
West End no longer in fur, hide business
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries, according to its website.
Apr 3, 2022
·
By
Masaki Ova
ADVERTISEMENT
Business
Gun & Reel Sports has a variety of sporting goods
From guns to scooters and other items, the business carries a range of equipment.
Apr 3, 2022
Local
New State Hospital would improve patient outcomes, staff satisfaction
A request to build a new North Dakota State Hospital was made during the last legislative session and was in the governor’s budget
Apr 2, 2022
·
By
Masaki Ova
Business
Unison Bank provides friendly service
Quality products are available.
Apr 2, 2022
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.