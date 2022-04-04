PROGRESS 2022 ADVERT

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business
Home Design Center is a 'one-stop shop' for Jamestown
The Home Design Center is a popular place for Jamestown and surrounding area residents to go when approaching a home design project.
DSA Aerial.jpg
Business
Midwest AgEnergy
The business is located in industrial park at Spiritwood.
Apr 4, 2022
collins aerospace building 032222.jpg
Business
JSDC incentives give Jamestown advantage over other cities
The Internship Reimbursement Program helped employers hire 14 interns in 2021.
Apr 4, 2022
jetstream crew 031722.jpg
Business
Jetstream Car Wash has car washes, fuel, snacks
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022

Latest Headlines
metro plains 2022.jpg
Business
Metro Plains manages housing units
Metro Plains manages several of them in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
infinity building grills 031422.jpg
Business
Infinity Building Services sells grills
The business is located in Jamestown.
Apr 4, 2022
dan poland and brett 031722.jpg
Business
Dan Poland Machine changes ownership, offering same services
Dan Poland Machine provides fabrication, plasma cutting, welding, repair, crane, millwright and service truck services as well as a large selection of steel and parts to the Jamestown area.
Apr 4, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
matt perkins medicine shoppe progress 031722.jpg
Business
Matt Perkins is owner of Medicine Shoppe
Exceptional customer service is a core belief of the staff.
Apr 4, 2022
valley plains equipment 031722.jpg
Business
Valley Plains Equipment expanding its selection for customers
Valley Plains Equipment offers a wide variety of machinery to potential customers.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
west end heavy equipment 031022.jpg
Business
West End no longer in fur, hide business
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries, according to its website.
Apr 3, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova

gun and reel sports scooter selection 030822.jpg
Business
Gun & Reel Sports has a variety of sporting goods
From guns to scooters and other items, the business carries a range of equipment.
Apr 3, 2022
state hospital rosalee one 031522.jpg
Local
New State Hospital would improve patient outcomes, staff satisfaction
A request to build a new North Dakota State Hospital was made during the last legislative session and was in the governor’s budget
Apr 2, 2022
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
unison bank 031722
Business
Unison Bank provides friendly service
Quality products are available.
Apr 2, 2022
