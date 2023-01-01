Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Header image reading Business, Workforce, Retention

Jamestown has a number of manufacturing and other primary employers. Learn about them, workforce and retention in "Business, Workforce, Retention," The Jamestown Sun's annual Progress Edition for 2023.

jsdc aviation park sign 030723.jpg
News
Primary-sector businesses help a community thrive, CEO of JSDC says
Most larger manufacturers in the Jamestown area are primary-sector businesses.
shocker hitches ready for shipping .31423.jpg
Business
Shocker Hitch settles in at new location in Jamestown
Collins Aerospace ch 47 helicopter cargo slide n craig 022723.jpg
Business
Collins Aerospace makes cargo systems for airlines around the world

student jack at dan poland 030923.jpg
Business
Cooperative learning experiences benefit students and employers
A range of experiences is available in Jamestown.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
labor force worker shortage in day cares 031423.jpg
Business
Workforce opportunities, challenges exist in Jamestown region
The labor force in 9 area counties has declined but programs are seeking to change that.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
applied digital new building 030723.jpg
Business
Applied Digital data centers support high-performance computing industry
Applied Digital is constructing a 5-megawatt facility to host high-performance computing applications
Mar 29
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
newman signs to use traffic floor_BIG overhead sign.jpg
Business
Newman Signs more than outdoor billboards
Harold Newman founded the company in 1956.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
champ industries ceo 020823.jpg
Business
Champ Industries USA in Jamestown anticipates more growth
The Jamestown location would like to add about 20 more workers in Jamestown by the end of the year.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
kathy steiner 0112222 (1).jpg
Columns
2023 Progress Edition features companies in Jamestown
"Business, Workforce, Retention" is this year's theme, focusing on manufacturing companies.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner

prog midmach sheet metal n laser cutter 030223.jpg
Business
Ag components, oil and gas equipment made at Midmach in Jamestown
Most items fabricated at Midmach are built to order.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Sunward to use manufacturing.jpg
Business
WedgCor brand steel buildings produced in Jamestown
Products have been produced for almost 50 years.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Scot Loyd.jpg
News
Welcome to Jamestown Program aims to integrate new residents
The program is offered by the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce to chamber member businesses.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Cavendish Farms 2023 B.jpg
Business
Cavendish Farms sells products in more than 30 countries
Jamestown was a desirable site for a plant for 3 reasons.
Mar 29
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner

Matt Perkins 2023.jpg
Business
Medicine Shoppe supports McElroy Park field project, other causes
Matt Perkins says it's important to support community improvements.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
CVHD Building.jpg
Business
Central Valley Health District continues the same focus in its 50th year
The health district provides a number of programs.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Alpha Opportunities Logo.jpg
Business
Alpha Opportunities empowering people supported and staff
The organization is embarking on a journey to success.
Mar 30
west end 030323.jpg
Business
West End in its 64th year of business
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Ryder Weischedel.jpg
Business
University of Jamestown employees focus on students' experience
Wellness, education and engagement are key.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
jamestown plumbing 031423.jpg
Business
Jamestown Plumbing Heating and AC
An experienced group serving the Jamestown area.
Mar 30


nd sports hall of fame 031423.jpg
Business
ND Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in November
The inductees have not been announced.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
prog jetstream from 112822.jpg
Business
Jetstream Car Wash
Jetstream Carwash is located in Jamestown.
Mar 30
infinity building services 031023.jpg
Business
Infinity Building Services
Infinity Building Services is operating out of its new location in Jamestown.
Mar 30
prog jsdc party crashers building 031423.jpg
Business
JSDC programs help solve workforce shortage
Internship Reimbursement and Daycare Expansion Assistance programs are available.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
prog Haut Funeral Home 03162023.jpg
Business
Haut Funeral Home
Haut Funeral Home began in 1909.
Mar 30
enzminger steel llc 031023.jpg
Business
Enzminger Steel has grain bin storage solutions
Drying and ventilation equipment is an important part of the business.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
essentia health 032023.jpg
Business
Essentia Health
Essentia Health is located inside JRMC.
Mar 30
State Hospital employees 2023.jpg
Business
North Dakota State Hospital offers flexibility, educational opportunities
Five employees discuss their career paths at the hospital.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
UNISON bank for progress 2023.jpg
Business
Unison Bank
Unison Bank is located in downtown Jamestown.
Mar 30
REMAX Now Jamestown and Valley City.jpg
Business
RE/MAX Now Jamestown and Valley City backed by 50 years of RE/MAX experience
RE/MAX provides resources to help agents with their clients and customers.
Mar 30
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
