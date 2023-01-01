Jamestown has a number of manufacturing and other primary employers. Learn about them, workforce and retention in "Business, Workforce, Retention," The Jamestown Sun's annual Progress Edition for 2023.
Most larger manufacturers in the Jamestown area are primary-sector businesses.
A range of experiences is available in Jamestown.
The labor force in 9 area counties has declined but programs are seeking to change that.
Applied Digital is constructing a 5-megawatt facility to host high-performance computing applications
The Jamestown location would like to add about 20 more workers in Jamestown by the end of the year.
Most items fabricated at Midmach are built to order.
Products have been produced for almost 50 years.
The program is offered by the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce to chamber member businesses.
Jamestown was a desirable site for a plant for 3 reasons.
SPONSORED
This section contains stories and images from our advertisers.
Matt Perkins says it's important to support community improvements.
The health district provides a number of programs.
The organization is embarking on a journey to success.
West End accepts iron, cast iron, copper, brass, aluminum, lead, car bodies, aluminum cans and batteries.
Wellness, education and engagement are key.
The inductees have not been announced.
Infinity Building Services is operating out of its new location in Jamestown.
Internship Reimbursement and Daycare Expansion Assistance programs are available.
Drying and ventilation equipment is an important part of the business.
Five employees discuss their career paths at the hospital.
RE/MAX provides resources to help agents with their clients and customers.
